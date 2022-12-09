Hillsborough County Commission is drafting ordinance to regulate rabbit sales

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County Commission is drafting an ordinance that would limit the sale of rabbits.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says it has recently seen a spike in the number of rabbits abandoned at the facility.

Right now the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is at capacity when it comes to rabbits, but if some new regulations are put in place, it would make it easier for the facility to accept and care for rabbits.

"Of course it's sad and confusing for the animal so the sooner we can get them adopted and into a home the better," said Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Blessinger says rabbits are abandoned more than ever at the shelter.

"People don't really realize that you have to spay or neuter your rabbits, so they don't do that, maybe they get multiples and then baby rabbits come into the world and then they have so many. We do see sometime full litters that are dropped off to us," said Blessinger.

She says it's an issue that is taking a toll on shelters all over the Tampa Bay Area and they are running out of space.

"People get baby bunnies and they think they are so cute and that they are an easier pet than what they actually are. They aren't super cuddly, some are but not all of them. They don't really like to be held," said Blessinger.

That's why the Hillsborough County Commission is drafting an ordinance that could prohibit the retail sale of rabbits, only allow adoptions, or ban the sale of rabbits from February to April.

"We do have a problem here. It really becomes most pronounced after Easter," said Pat Kemp, Hillsborough County Commissioner.

Kemp hopes a new ordinance will also save the county some money.

"$40,000 dollars in tax payer dollars that is going to the humane society to accept rabbits," said Kemp.

Blessinger says regulations are necessary to avoid overcrowding.

"People won't give up their rabbits as much and then we won't be as inundated," said Blessinger.

If you're interested in adopting a rabbit, the fee is $50 and they come either spayed or neutered.