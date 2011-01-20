High Voltage Saturdays With The Lightning

Interactive Weather Radar

Tampa Bay's #1 Entertainment Station had joined forces with the most electric team in hockey. CW44's High Voltage Zone is your all access pass to all things Lightning. Catch the Bolts LIVE on CW44 on High Voltage Saturday Nights throughout the season. Be on the lookout for CW44 at The Forum, we'll be giving away all kinds of cool stuff before the games. Don't forget to check back here for you chance to win home game tickets.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Schedule