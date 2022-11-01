Hialeah man won two million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Hialeah man won a two million dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Fidel Avila, 65, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Avila bought his winning ticket at a Publix store on Taft Street in Hollywood. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in January 2022 and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

