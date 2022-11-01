Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah man won two million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Hialeah man won a two million dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Fidel Avila, 65, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.  

Avila bought his winning ticket at a Publix store on Taft Street in Hollywood. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in January 2022 and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.  

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 11:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.