HCSO investigating incident at Brandon Chuck E. Cheese

Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Chuck E. Cheese located in Brandon.

According to reports, just before 5 p.m. on September 24, 2022, the HCSO Communications Bureau received multiple calls about shots fired near Chuck E. Cheese. Detectives have learned an altercation took place inside Chuck E. Cheese. A private security guard inside of the facility relocated the crowd involved in the altercation outside into the parking lot. While the relocation was taking place, a woman brandished a firearm inside the vestibule of Chuck E. Cheese. The security guard then attempted to remove the firearm from her possession.

At some point, the woman lost possession of the firearm outside of Chuck E. Cheese, while another woman picked it up and shot at least one round into the air. No shooting victims have been located at this time.

The shooter then lost possession of the firearm, and a third woman picked it up and placed it inside of a light gray Chevrolet Traverse. All three women are in custody and there is no threat to the public. Another male suspect was taken into custody for his involvement in the altercation.

While this altercation was taking place, a white Audi crashed into Chuck E. Cheese. Two women and a juvenile were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver was also transported to the hospital. His involvement is unknown at this time.

"I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of this incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the swift and considerable response from our deputies, we have been able to quickly track down those responsible and take them into custody while the investigation continues into what led to today's events."

The investigation is ongoing. All further updates will be provided via release from HCSO's Public Affairs Office.