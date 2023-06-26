HCSO investigate stabbing in Brandon

Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing after responding to a home on Sunday, June 25.

According to reports, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive on reports of a stabbing. Deputies located a man with upper body trauma. He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where medical professionals declared him deceased.

Deputies were able to detain Caleb Beck, 17, of Brandon, not far from the scene. He admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim who are hurting after losing their loved one to this violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"This teen learned too early in his life, and unfortunately too late overall, that anger should never control your actions. It's not just his life that's ruined, but so many others as well with his deadly decision."

Beck is facing one felony county of Murder in the Second Degree With A Weapon.

The investigation continues, and any new information will come from the Public Affairs Office.