'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' review: one last mixtape

The MCU as we know it finds itself in quite a predicament. The person they're relying on to help get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track is also the person who's leaving them to help right the ship of their main competitors as the creative head of DC Studios. Writer/Director James Gunn is back for one more installment in the beloved cosmic misfit Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as we continue forward into Marvel's phase five plan. In the post-Thanos era, Marvel Studios has expanded its universe to varying commercial and critical responses, creating an uneven and unsure roadmap for content in the subsequent phases to follow. Creating an interconnected universe with individual/team-up installments of our favorite superheroes used to be a strength for the studio – it's now considered a potential downfall as the market remains largely oversaturated with sub-par Marvel content across their phase 4/5 theatrical and Disney+ releases.

Marvel Studios

As someone who has tapped out from the MCU for some time – affected by a profuse exposure to comic book fatigue, I can report with fain pleasure that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a step in the right direction. Although it's more of a mixed tape than an overwhelming success, it's still Marvel's best film since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the post-Infinity War epoch. With Secret Invasion and Loki: Season Two looming on the horizon, this is the perfect jump-start to phase five as long as you ignore Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you can't convince me that film happened. Vol. 3 offers something that has become curiously expunged from most of their recent releases – emotion. An attestation to Gunn's ability as a writer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a lachrymose emotional core that touched even this inured soul. Surrounding this core is a rather fetch quest-heavy plot with a rudimentary villain, elevated by some incredible visuals lensed by cinematographer Henry Braham, three-dimensional characters with depth, and a playful diegetic/non-diegetic use of a great soundtrack that feels fitting.

Vol. 3 features a Gamora-less Guardians team in the process of rebuilding its civilization in the middle of Knowhere. Star-Lord, once the charismatic leader of this ragtag group of oddballs, has succumbed to drinking the days away as he struggles with the loss of Gamora as we know her. Nebula acts as the team's leader as Drax, Mantis, Groot, and Rocket aid in the rebuilding of Knowhere and its cultivation. Rocket Raccoon's past impacts the team's present as a figure from his erstwhile conception sends Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) on a retrieval mission to capture Rocket for further studies. Incapacitated, Rocket's nightmarish trauma interweaves with the team's expedition to acquire a passkey to bypass Rocket's kill switch, triggered by the unsustainable wounds he sustained in the film's opening. This peregrination causes the team to cross paths with the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a god-like cybernetic exoskeleton with an enhanced brain whose interests are to evolve life forms into the perfect specimen to populate his imagined utopia. Rocket is the only illustration of successful implementation, hence the urgency to retrieve his brain for study.

There's a subsection of this overarching plot that's executed to perfection. Everything regarding the telling of Rocket's past will leave you anguished and broken-hearted. It's a bit manipulative to channel animal abuse as a crutch to illicit emotion, but it's effective nonetheless as we delve into his torturous repressed memories of captivity and experimentation. As for the plot that surrounds the backstory, it's serviceable at best, circuitously searching for multiple MacGuffins before culminating in your standard third-act fight. This sounds like your typical Marvel formula, and in most cases – it is. Despite the formula, I can't help but walk away impressed with the film's ability to make me feel something! This is principally attributed to the respect and love Gunn has for these characters and their paths. Gunn has delivered a trilogy from obscurity and turned this unsung intellectual property into a cultural phenomenon. Most characters in this film are given time to shine with their own motivations and intricacies. Some are noticeably overshadowed, however, and the plot seems to suffer from balancing too many characters – a slight detriment to an otherwise fantastic realization of these beloved characters.

Rocket, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis were the standout characters, for me. We finally, albeit execrably, uncover Rocket's upsetting upbringing that was alluded to in the first two films. It provides some much-needed context to his current demeanor and his character retroactively evolves under these newly found circumstances. Often relegated as the empty-headed meat puppet of the group, Drax undergoes a formidable arc that's both heart-warming and touching – surprisingly. He goes from "Destroyer" to "Dad" as the repressed paternal instincts come to fruition after the death of his daughter. Nebula, once the cast-aside daughter of Thanos, learns to become a leader in her own begrudging way – a far cry from her previous ornery convictions. Until this point, Mantis had been developed to convey the thoughts and emotions of her counterparts, to great comedic effect. She finally gets her own bearings and the realization that it's time to find herself and I found the direction in which they took her character to be refreshing.

Curiously enough, I can't say the same for Star-Lord or this interpretation of Gamora. The film starts with a befuddled Star-Lord, reeling from the absence of the Gamora we grew to know over the course of the past two films and Infinity War. It's an interesting place to start for this character, yet this haphazard state of mind is quickly brushed aside and never revisited. He does briefly get some moments of development toward the last third of the film, I just wish that development was a bit more built-up in the first two-thirds of the movie. As for Gamora, she's oddly sidelined for a large portion of this film. She's the version we saw in Endgame, without knowledge of who the Guardians of the Galaxy are and her prior involvement with them. There's a retreading of Peter winning over the affection of Gamora, like with the first film, but it's handled somewhat dexterously to the point where I enjoyed where both characters end up in the end.

The largest disappointment is the treatment of Chukwudi's High Evolutionary and Poulter's Adam Warlock – the film's antagonists. The High Evolutionary comes off as a less interesting Thanos with a somewhat similar god complex. Although it's not exactly the stereotypical rule-the-world trope we've seen countless times before, it's nearly there. Identifying the pitfalls of evolution and creating a perfect specimen, sidestepping our inherently depraved tendencies in order to create an idyll utopia is a rather tiresome motive for a villain at this point. There's some attempt to incorporate religious iconography and symbolism alongside real-world commentary but it never feels like those aspects come full circle. Instead, it's just your run-of-the-mill baddie with an infatuation for screaming whose aura feels disingenuous due to the emotionally manipulative narrative techniques deployed. After being teased in the post-credit scene in Vol. 2, Adam Warlock makes his MCU debut. His inclusion feels arbitrary and only necessary for the ending of this film. Up until the end, he's largely omitted from the film, popping up here and there without a sense of direction, purpose, or reason.

Characters aside, the film is technically impressive. There's some incredible use of the IMAX format, creating a remarkable sense of immersion. Previous volumes featured catchy soundtracks, becoming almost a character in itself. There's no exception here regarding the soundtrack as Gunn and company cleverly implement songs that add weight to the complexities and emotions of the characters. One scene, in particular, features a simulated one-shot action sequence captured through the tight confines of a corridor reminiscent of the Kingsman: The Secret Service church sequence or Oldboy's one-take hallway scene. It's perfectly edited to the tune of the Beastie Boys 'No Sleep Till Brooklyn' – becoming one of the more memorable action scenes in a Marvel film to date. I've always enjoyed the series' ability to incorporate its soundtrack in a diegetic/non-diegetic way, giving the song choices purpose and meaning in-universe as opposed to simply licensing music without any creative implementation of established songs – here's looking at you, Super Mario Bros. Movie.

I was pleasantly surprised by this one. For those who have completely fallen off the Marvel train, I'd say it does just enough to recapture your interest. For those who love the franchise and Marvel regardless, you'll be ecstatic with the conclusion of this nearly decade-long space odyssey. There's enough characterization to emotionally invest yourself in and enough visual flair to feel distinctive and separate from Marvel's previous cosmic entries. James Gunn has delivered one last ride and it ends on a positive note.