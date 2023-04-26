Groups encourage Tampa Bay community to dispose of prescription drugs correctly

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local groups are asking everyone to take the disposal of prescriptions drugs seriously.

"It gets in the wrong hands, it can potentially be deadly. Medications are nothing to play around with," said John Templeton Jr. who works with addiction recovery patients at Footprints Beachside Recovery Center.

Templeton Jr. says not disposing of prescription drugs properly could be dangerous.

"Some of our clients... they will admit it but they aren't proud of those moments, but they've raided their loved ones' medicine cabinets," he said.

He says keeping leftover medications could not only encourage addiction...but could be deadly for children.

"I have a little girl in Kindergarten and another one in second grade and there's not a whole lot of medications around our house, but even something like Tylenol I wouldn't want them to have access to, let alone something stronger," he said.

Experts say getting rid of medications is important, but only by dropping the medicine off at prescription drop off locations.

"If you think, of I'm going to take this bottle of pills about put it down the trash or flush it down the toilet, that is not good for the environment, so we like to give a nice safe alternative for everyone," said Ellen Snelling with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance.

The Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance is partnered with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office last Saturday to collect medications from the community and dispose of them correctly.

"They take everything and its anonymously so no one has to worry about taking their name off," said Snelling.

Templeton says cleaning out the prescription drugs in your home should happen on a regular basis.

"We recommend people do this at least twice a year, it's the same thing as if you haven't warn your clothes in six months, maybe pack them up and throw them away...and take inventory of your medicine cabinets," said Templeton Jr.