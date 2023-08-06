Great Chocolate Showdown - 'Think outside the bar'
The remaining nine bakers must think beyond the bar as they create a nougat-filled chocolate confection in a surprising shape as they vie for the coveted Golden Whisk. The bakers aim to please in the Elimination Challenge with a dessert that pairs chocolate with cheese (#402). Judges: Anna Olson, Cynthia Stroud and Steven Hodge. Original airdate 8/12/2023.
