Governor DeSantis introduces new tax relief plan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a new proposal to provide tax relief on important family items.

The $2 billion plan comes as families all over the state struggle to keep up with inflation.

"It is so expensive to buy for a kid, whether it's a boy or a girl," said Michelle Fronduto, Tampa Resident.

"My normal groceries back in 2019 was about $200 a month and now I would say it's close to $400. Almost doubled," Joshua Ortiz, Tampa resident.

Tampa Bay residents say it's getting harder and harder to afford everyday groceries.

"As you can see, there isn't even ten bags in there and it was close to $150 dollars," said Fronduto.

Michelle Fronduto says she's having a hard time keeping up with bills.

"To save money nowadays is hard. The price of food is going up, the price of gas is going up. Everything up and basically the prices go up and the paychecks go down," said Fronduto.

But soon, Floridians could be saving on essential items.

"I think that's an awesome thing, especially for all the baby's needs and kids needs," said Fronduto.

Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a $2 billion tax relief plan on Wednesday that includes a one year sales tax exemption on books and toys, and a permanent sales tax exemption on baby and toddler supplies like clothing, cribs and more. It also includes an extension of the back to school tax holiday.

"It's going to be a huge help. I know my cousin just had a baby, and she was just kind of overwhelmed with how much diapers cost, how much food costs and just everything like that," said Ortiz.

State officials say the average family could save up to 1,000 dollars during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and St. Petersburg resident, Joshua Ortiz, says it will make a big difference.

"Any dollar that they can save here a the grocery store or anywhere, electric, gas, anything like that is going to be a big life saver, even if it's 5, 10, 15 20 bucks a month," said Ortiz.