Gov. DeSantis signs new law protecting Floridians from online data collection

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday morning aimed at safeguarding the digital rights of Floridians. The new law establishes a Digital Bill of Rights and places additional obligations on major search engines like Google.

The new law seeks to ensure transparency and protect the digital rights of Floridians. It's designed to protect adult and children's privacy and ensure fair treatment on online platforms. One notable provision is the disclosure to users of search engine algorithms.

"This empowers Floridians," Governor DeSantis said during a press conference Tuesday. "You are not just going to be at the mercy of Big Brother, kind of looking, looking over everything you do and collecting all the information about you without your consent."

Under the new Digital Bill of Rights law, Floridians will be able to control or delete their personal data from a social platform; have the right to know how internet search engines manipulate search results; and have the right to protect children from personal data collection.

"We grew up in an era where we knew our local butcher," said one local resident in support of the legislation. "And then in the eighties and nineties, we got this thing called the Internet. For the last 40 years or so, people have been collecting data and using it sometimes, as a governor said to our advantage, but very often to our detriment."

"Smartphones and applications are not only harvesting our personal data but are very engaged in collecting the data of our children on a scale that would shock many in this room," said Monty Floyd, a father of four in Hernando County who expressed his enthusiasm for protecting children's' privacy.

In addition, the legislation prevents government-led censorship by prohibiting state or local government employees from colluding with big tech companies to censor protected speech.

"Every company out there knows the most important thing they have is our data. It is more valuable than gold at this point," said Florida Representative Fiona McFarland who sponsored the bill.

Governor DeSantis emphasized that Florida is leading the way in protecting citizens' digital rights, and he believes other states will follow suit amid an ongoing debate surrounding online platforms' influence and accountability.

The legislation will go into effect on July 1st.