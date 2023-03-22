Gotham Knights - 'Under pressure'

TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG — After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#103). Original airdate 3/28/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.