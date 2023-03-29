Gotham Knights - 'Of butchers and betrayals'

"X" MARKS THE SPOT — After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne's death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies (#104). Original airdate 4/4/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.