Gotham Knights - 'More money, more problems'

THE KNIGHTS TAKE ON THE MCKILLENS — A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and the team to a notorious mobster family, the McKillens. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Stephanie (Anna Lore) prepare for Gotham Academy's Parents Luncheon, and Harvey (Misha Collins) seeks help from a psychiatrist. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Summer Plair (#105). Original airdate 4/11/2023.