Gotham Knights - 'More money, more problems'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE KNIGHTS TAKE ON THE MCKILLENS — A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and the team to a notorious mobster family, the McKillens.  Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Stephanie (Anna Lore) prepare for Gotham Academy's Parents Luncheon, and Harvey (Misha Collins) seeks help from a psychiatrist.  Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star.  Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Summer Plair (#105).  Original airdate 4/11/2023.    

First published on April 5, 2023 / 1:00 AM

