Gotham Knights - 'Belly of the beast'

INFILTRATING THE COURT — A series of cryptic clues leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) to one of The Court's secret meetings. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) learns her mom's addiction is worse than she thought and turns to her father Arthur (guest star Ethan Embry) for help. Finally, a lapse in time leads Harvey (Misha Collins) to a startling discovery. Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Nate Gualtieri (#108). Original airdate 5/9/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.