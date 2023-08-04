Georgia woman charged with conspiring to kill husband still in jail after $100K bail granted

Bahamas: Georgia woman charged in plot to kill husband gets bail Bahamas: Georgia woman charged in plot to kill husband gets bail 00:48

(CNN) — American Lindsay Shiver, accused of conspiring to kill her husband with two co-defendants in the Bahamas, remains in jail after being granted $100,000 bail on Wednesday, her lawyer told CNN.

Lindsay Shiver's alleged co-conspirators, Terrance Adrian Bethel and Farron Newbold Jr., were released on $20,000 bail, her lawyer Ian Cargill told CNN Friday morning.

Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of unsuccessfully conspiring with the two Bahamas natives to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, on July 16 while on the Abaco Islands, months after the couple filed for divorce.

Lindsay (right) and Robert Shiver live in Thomasville, Georgia, according to social media posts. From Lindsay Shiver

The bail conditions stipulate that she remain in the Bahamas and wear an ankle monitoring device until her next court appearance on October 5, Cargill said.

Lindsay Shiver and the two suspected co-conspirators have been in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services since their arrest last week.

Her alleged accomplices, Bethel, 28, and Newbold Jr., 29, face conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Cargill told CNN Lindsay Shiver remains in custody until August 9th but added: "There is a chance she may be out before the 9th."

CNN asked Cargill why Shiver had yet to post bail but he did not respond.

CNN has reached out to the Bahamian Supreme Court and local authorities for more information.

Police successfully foiled the plot by acting on crucial information on a phone recovered during a separate criminal inquiry into a recent local business break-in, a Bahamian police source told CNN.

Written messages found on the phone indicated the existence of the sinister plot, according to the source, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. The identity of the phone's owner remains unclear. As the investigation continues, the police source did not provide further details on the matter.

Attorneys represented the defendants in court during a Friday arraignment, according to court documents. They were not required to enter pleas and were remanded to the Bahamas corrections department until an October 5 hearing.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver both attended Auburn University and live in Thomasville, according to social media posts. Robert Shiver is an insurance executive and former Auburn University football player, court records and his company's website show.

The husband filed for divorce a day before the wife did

Robert Shiver had filed for divorce on April 5, and his wife did the same the next day, according to a complaint at the Thomas County, Georgia, Clerk of Courts website.

He listed Lindsay Shiver's "adulterous conduct" as a reason for divorce, saying the marriage is irrevocably broken, according to the court filings viewed by CNN.

Lindsay Shiver's filing says she "incurred debt beyond her means to pay" and asks that her husband be made to pay. CNN has reached out to attorneys representing each in the divorce case.

The family has spent a good deal of time in the Bahamas, pictures posted on a social media account believed to belong to Lindsay Shiver indicate.

Robert Shiver briefly was a member of at least one NFL team, according to his company's website. Court documents in the Bahamas misidentify him as Richard Shiver.