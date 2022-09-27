Georgia Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian heads north from Cuba Power outages, storm surges expected in Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall 10:03

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency on Tuesday afternoon for all counties of Georgia in anticipation of the impact of Hurricane Ian later this week.

The storm is expected to enter the state on Friday after landing in Florida on Wednesday. As a result, heavy rainfall amounts and damaging winds are possible across the state.

According to the governor's office, the State of Emergency will run from 7 am Thursday, September 29 through Friday, October 28, at midnight.

The executive order follows the activation of Georgia's State Operations Center in Atlanta on Monday morning, which ensures that all relevant state, federal and local agencies are working together on storm preparations and responses. The governor's office says that the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) remains at a Level 2 activation as it monitors the progress of Hurricane Ian.

GEMA has teams standing by to respond directly to affected counties as needed.

A NASA satellite image of Hurricane Ian as it rotates over Cuba on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 2022. NASA/NOAA

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It is moving through the Gulf of Mexico to the north of Cuba at about 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center says that additional strengthening is anticipated before the storm makes landfall in southwest to west-central Florida.

The storm is expected to weaken somewhat as it moves in a generally northerly direction following landfall, bringing it into Georgia as a tropical storm on Friday.

Despite its projected storm path, damaging winds and torrential rains are possible across the entire state, even well away from the center of the storm's path. Downed trees and power lines are possible across the state on Friday and Saturday. Widespread rainfall of 2-to-4 inches are possible with greater amounts forecast in Southeast Georgia.

Flash flooding, power outages and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in the southeastern part of the state.