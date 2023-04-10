Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa, expanding along riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - The Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa for it's 12th year on April 29th and 30th. Organizers say this year's festival is sure to beat any past experience you've had as headliners take the stage in downtown Tampa. After more than a decade, the music festival is expanding.

"We have about 20,000 attendees that will come through the festival," said Executive Director David Cox. "Every kind of music you can think of happening on different stages around the park here. We bring in a lot of bands from Tampa and the Tampa Bay area. But we also bring in national and international acts as well.

Non-profit Gasparilla Music Foundation is continuing their focus on music and experience. And what's a festival without food? Organizers are bringing in some of Tampa's best local restaurants to feature their signature dishes.

The 501C3 will also continue their mission in supporting Hillsborough County's music education. Festival proceeds will go toward Recycled Tunes.

"If you have guitar in the closet, saxophone under the bed, think about donating those," said Tad Denham, Recycled Tunes Ambassador. "A lot of times music programs and art programs struggle, so we try to step in and fill the gap."

Organizers say this year will be unlike any previous GMF experience with a stage at the Straz Center and down the riverwalk to Sparkman Wharf.

"One of the best vibes of festival I've been to. Come early and stay late," said Denham.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

You can also donate or learn more about Recycled Tunes by clicking here.