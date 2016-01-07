Tampa Bay Gasparilla Inspired Outfits

GASPARILLA is almost here!! It's time to grab your parrot, eye patch and your fanciest pirate boots and make your way to Bayshore Blvd.

If only it was that easy for us girls though right...? Gasparilla is so fun but trying to find an outfit that will withstand a day of drinking and walking, plus one that is cute and will keep your warm or cold, or whatever the weather may be... yeah... it's not always easy.

That's why this year I've done all the work for you. Not all these products may be available, but these are mainly just to give you some ideas and inspiration. You may notice that I stuck with a theme, the colors black, white, red, plus some skull and crossbones thrown in to really sell it.

***A few extra tips are wear sunglasses, layers and most importantly comfy shoes, you will most likely you will be doing a lot of walking. Above all, have fun and be safe!!!

Dress- Urban Outfitters | Blazer- ASOS

Scarf- Bonanza | Sunglasses- H&M

Buckle Boots- H&M

Skull sweater- H&M | Maxi skirt- H&M

Beanie- H&M | Leather back-pack- H&M

Flats- ASOS | Sunglasses- H&M

Jeans- H&M | Shirt- Forever 21 | Earrings- Target

Flask- DKM Accessories | Converse- Nordstrom

Dress- Forever 21 | Leather jacket- H&M

Beanie- H&M | Flask- DKM Accessories

Sunglasses- H&M | Boots- H&M

Shirt- H&M | "Faux" leather pants- H&M

Flask- DKM Accessories | Converse- Nordstrom

Earrings- Target | Sunglasses- H&M

Sweater- Forever 21 | Jeans- H&M

Boots- Target | Scarf- Forever 21

Earrings- Target | Sunglasses- H&M

Sunnies - DKM Accessories | Flask- DKM Accessories

Cardigan- Charlotte Russe | Loose-fit pants- H&M

Loafers- H&M | Heart sweater- H&M

Thanks for reading!

