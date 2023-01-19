Four Tampa police officers receive 'Life Saving Award' for heroic efforts

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa police officers were recognized for their bravery and quick response Thursday afternoon during an awards ceremony. The department says they recognize first responders and citizens who have gone above and beyond to protect the city of Tampa and those who live here.

"These are officers who, in the line of duty rendered aid and assistance to people who likely would not have made it out of their situation alive, had it not been for these officer's quick actions," said Director of Communications for the Tampa Police Department Crystal Clark.

As officers received their awards in front of family and friends, one recollection stood out.

On August 5th, officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman's vehicle was reported stolen. Her 11-month-old baby was still inside.

"The officers shared the vehicle description over their radios and immediately began to circulate the area in search of the car," Clark recalled. Police spotted the vehicle about half an hour later. "The suspect had abandoned the vehicle with the baby inside and the car was turned off on a very hot summer day." The officers found the baby overheated and lethargic inside. They immediately took her to their patrol car and rendered aid to cool her down. After being transported to the hospital, she was reunited with her mother and made a full recovery.

Five months later, the four officers who assisted in that response are being honored. Those officers are Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty, and Landon Harsin. They were each presented a Life Saving Award during that ceremony.