Floridians get help with toll road bills

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Floridians who regularly take toll roads are getting a bit of help.

"I pay tolls four times a day traveling to and from work," said Rita Pluto who lives in Tarpon Springs.

Pluta drives to Tampa for work every day, and says it's very expensive.

"A day, it's probably three, four dollars a day. It's about $20 a week for me," said Pluta.

She says with inflation and tolls, bills are getting hard to pay.

"It's hard. It's very hard. Fortunately it's not week to week but it certainly can get that way sometimes," said Pluta.

But a new toll relief program is now in place. Drivers who pay 35 or more tolls per month, will receive a 50% percent credit on what they owed for that month.

"A reduction of half the tolls is basically is basically a tank of gas for me at this point," said Pluta.

For many, that will save them hundreds of dollars for the year.

One of the main toll roads in the Tampa Bay Area is the Selmon Expressway.

If you have a Sunpass, it'll cost you at least 97 cents to get on the expressway. If you don't have a Sunpass, it'll cost at least a $1.33.

For someone who takes that road to and from work every day, you're looking at between $504 and $691 dollars per year in toll bills, but with the program, that would be cut in half.

"That's another 40 dollars a month into my pocket," said Pluta.

"that's a lot of money to save so I'm excited about that," said Angie Landis who owns a mobile pet grooming company called Angie's Mobile Pet Styling.

Landis says she spends $190 in tolls every six weeks.

"Everything's getting so expensive so anything I can get back is awesome at this point," said Landis.

But despite the excitement, pluta has one concern about the new program.

"I wonder if it's going to impact the traffic flow if people see it as now a more affordable option for them to take," said Pluta.