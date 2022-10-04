Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

Florida deputy fatally shot while serving warrant Florida deputy fatally shot while serving warrant 01:09

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida.

The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge.

The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family.

Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.