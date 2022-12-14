Florida lawmakers gather for special session focusing on property insurance crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Florida lawmakers are coming together for a special session to focus on finding solutions to the property insurance crisis in the state.

Over the last year, residents have struggled with increasing rates and availability issues when it comes to property insurance.

"Everywhere and in between there's debris on the side of the road, I heard rats and obviously there's mold. It's a very dire situation," said Richard Tutwiler, an insurance claim adjuster.

Following Hurricane Ian, homeowners all over Florida are struggling to repair their homes.

"They know that they've paid their insurance. They feel that their homes are insured should the event happen should the event happen that no one wants to think about, the worse case scenario," said Tutwiler.

According the Florida law, a family can have hurricane insurance, and that would cover wind damage, but flood insurance is separate.

"They work very hard and they expect their insurance companies to honor the contract when and if they have a disaster," said Tutwiler.

State lawmakers are now spending this week in a special session, focusing on solving the main issues of the property insurance crisis, including insurance companies leaving the state because of the cost of hurricane related damage.

Richard Tutwiler is a claim adjuster in Florida and says families need insurance companies to be more responsive and reasonable.

"That's the biggest trend of this whole storm is not being able getting anyone on the phone," said Tutwiler.

Over the last year, insurance companies have also dropped property owners and raised rates.

"I was meeting with a client on Saturday and they just go their renewal and it was a $500 thousand dollar increase. They were very upset," said Tutwiler.

He also says families typically get less money from their insurance claims when an adjuster isn't able to phsyically take a look at home damage.

"They want people to take pictures with their cell phones and submit their claims through the claims portal. There are things a drone cannot capture," said Tutwiler.

Insurance rates could go up even more next year if lawmakers don't come up with solutions, something Tutwiler says would be devastating for families.

"It needs to be to the benefit of the policy holder. Our consumers come first, they should always be first," said Tutwiler.