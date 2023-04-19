Florida invests $13 million in new tech to mitigate, prevent red tide

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - When the orange-colored cloud begins to take over Florida's famous coastline, it's a sign of soon-to-come beach closures, asthma attacks and dead fish. But Governor Ron DeSantis is working to change that.

Tuesday, he announced $13 million in funding for new technology and short-term solutions to help clean up and prevent red tide.

"You may have heard that the red tide was extremely impactful for our bay water. Everything from the economy to the beaches was affected. Our job here at Tampa Bay Watch is to respond to the effects of red tide," said Michelle Yepez, Director of Development with Tampa Bay Watch.

Non-profit Tampa Bay watch has been dedicated to protecting and restoring Tampa Bay's coastlines and inland water environments since '93. Alongside them, Governor DeSantis created the Blue-Green Algae Task Force to address recurring red tide. That task force recommended investment in new tech to help mitigate the issue in an environmentally safe way.

Officials with ocean conservancy say it's getting worse with climate change.

"This year we saw the red tide persist from one calendar year to the next. That's highly unusual," said J.P. Brooker, Director for Florida Conservation with Ocean Conservancy. According to recent research from USF, human pollution is found to have a direct effect on the severity of red tide. "If we can keep those nutrients out of Florida water, we're going to see fewer red tide," he said. Scientists say the connection sheds light on the need for reduced pollution and better water quality monitoring across the state.