Florida's Ian insured losses near $4.5 billion

TALLAHASSEE - With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion.

According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.

The estimated insured losses were $4,484,496,132. The claims and loss totals are expected to continue growing as residents and businesses assess the damage.

Tuesday's total included 337,128 claims involving residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 22,745 claims had been closed with payments made, while 24,319 had been closed without payments.