Florida High School Athletic Association removes menstrual questions from medical form

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - High school students are no longer required to answer specific questions about menstrual cycles.

On Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to remove those questions from required high school sports medical forms.

"This is personal information. I don't think it needs to be shared," said parent and coach, Rachael Andrews.

Andrews is a lacrosse coach and parent at Durant High School, and she is talking about questions listed on the Florida High School Athletic Association's Medical form. The questions ask students when their last menstrual cycle was, how many periods they've had in the last year, and more.

"I don't feel they are necessary in any way. They have to go through a doctor to get cleared to participate in sports anyway. If that weighed in any way in on the decision of whether or not they can play, that is up to the parents and the doctor," said Andrews.

The five questions, all focused on details about menstrual cycles, are no longer required... something Andrews and her daughter are happy about.

"She definitely feels that is a private matter. I think that she would be very embarrassed to have that be public information," said Andrews.

"These kids have a right to privacy and their parents have the right to decide along with their doctor if this is the right decision to play a sport or not," said Andrews.

Some people have connected the menstrual questions to the debate about transgender girls participating in sports, but the association says politics played no role in the changes.

The new form does include a question asking a student what sex they were assigned at birth.

"I did not think that was information that needed recoded, especially given to government officials," said Cheyenne Collins with the Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas

Andrews hopes the changes empower young females.

"Not having to have these little things questioned and to have that right to privacy is definitely going to make them feel more mature, more grown up and like they have more control in their lives," said Andrews.