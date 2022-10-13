GOP leaders are condemning the "woke left." But what does "woke" mean, and why does it spark so much emotion?

In the battle to define America, Republican leaders across the nation are condemning those they allege are part of the "woke left" as midterm elections inch closer. The re-election campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a music video touting how he "stands up for what he believes," and put together an ad inspired by the movie "Top Gun" in an effort to target "the woke agenda."

DeSantis has hit on the issue in speech after speech, declaring, "Woke is the new religion of the left."

DeSantis isn't the only one targeting the "woke left," though. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida released a 12-point plan for all Republicans in the Senate to "rescue America" from "woke elitists," "woke indoctrination" and "a new religion of wokeness."

"When our schools don't teach our kids that we're the greatest country in the world, when they disrespect our flag, when kids are told that they don't have a shot because of their skin color, I don't think that's the country I grew up in," Scott responded when asked why he believes the "woke left" is a threat to America itself.

When asked what "woke" means, Rick Scott said "I don't know what the definition of woke so so much is. I do know that parents want to be involved in their kid's education. Most important thing for a parent, right, is they want a job and want their kids to do well. I think most people don't want to be lectured by companies, so I think that's sort of what people think of woke."

Merriam-Webster defined "woke" in 2017 as "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues," like "race and social justice." The word "woke" came out of the Black community and has been co-opted and redefined.

But usage of the word has broadened into complex debates about abortion, history and identity — not to mention whether corporations should get involved in any of it.

"The right began to use it as a kind of dog whistle for anyone on the left, and anything that smacked of progressive politics," said James Davison Hunter, a professor of sociology at the University of Virginia.

He told CBS News the new war over "woke" isn't actually new at all. Instead, it's a continuation of the culture wars; a concept Hunter first popularized in 1991 in his book, book, Culture Wars.

"There was this sense that what is at stake is, what I cherish most about my life, and about the world I live in, and the world I hope to leave to my children," he said.

That struggle continues in 2022, and the fight has gotten meaner, Hunter said.

"Our politics is now so driven by culture," he explained. "When people no longer see a way out politically, they'll choose alternative strategies to pursue their agenda. I don't think there's any question that there will be more violence going forward."

More violence, Hunter predicts, along with more elections in which the results are not accepted by both sides. That is the biggest threat to America, according to Democratic Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Eskamani's Orlando office is filled with pictures and slogans, like "We Say Gay," that clarify where she stands on issues, and hint at why she's dug in to fight.

"It's very difficult to compromise on a policy that erases the history of people of color," Eskamani responded when asked if there was room for compromise. "And, I've had this conversation with Republican leadership on abortion, specifically of, where is the compromise? And, the reality is that it's very hard to compromise when you're basically telling me that I am 'less than' and I do not have the same rights as you."

Republicans have the same attitude towards compromise as well.

"They're trying to take freedom, and they want control," Scott said. "That's exactly what they do. That's what they do with socialism."

Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running against DeSantis for governor, said he believes the "woke" conversation is just a big distraction by Republicans. In a statement to CBS News, he said, "Every election they invent some new bogeyman instead of trying to solve problems and make people's lives better."

"The Republican Party has gone off the rails," Crist added.

But Hunter warns we shouldn't underestimate just how important these issues are to so many Americans.

"If we just think that these are side issues, that these things actually don't really matter, we're missing what is most combustible about the culture war and most combustible about the moment that we're living in right now," Hunter said.