Florida gas prices sink to seven month low

MIAMI - Florida drivers continue to see good news at the pump.

Statewide, gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

Despite a brief 9-cent uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer. Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

"The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Unless fundamentals shift, Florida's average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week."

In Miami on Monday, the average was $3.51 a gallon, Fort Lauderdale's average was $3.49 and it was averaging $3.75 in the Florida Keys.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.44 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $52 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.