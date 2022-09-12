Florida gas prices sink to seven month low
MIAMI - Florida drivers continue to see good news at the pump.
Statewide, gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.
Despite a brief 9-cent uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer. Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.
"The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Unless fundamentals shift, Florida's average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week."
In Miami on Monday, the average was $3.51 a gallon, Fort Lauderdale's average was $3.49 and it was averaging $3.75 in the Florida Keys.
Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)
Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)
Florida Gas Price Overview
Monday's Avg. Price - $3.44 per gallon
Cost for a Full Tank - About $52 (15 gallons)
2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)
2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)
All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
for more features.