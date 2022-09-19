Watch CBS News
Florida gas prices have fallen nearly $1.50 since mid-June

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Florida drivers continue to see good news at the pump.

Statewide, declined 3 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now three consecutive weekly declines, falling a total of 20 cents per gallon since August 27th.

Florida gas prices have now fallen a total of $1.47 per gallon since mid-June. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.42 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since February 1st.

It now costs Florida drivers $51 to fill an average sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That's $22 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when gas prices reached a record-high $4.89 per gallon.

"Crude oil and gasoline futures finished the week slightly lower than the week before, on ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This should enable gas prices to slip even lower this week."


Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Tallahassee ($3.52), Miami ($3.48)
Least expensive metro markets - Pensacola ($3.20), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.28)

Florida Gas Price Overview
Sunday's Avg. Price - $3.42 per gallon
Cost for a Full Tank - About $51 (15 gallons)
2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)
2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)
All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

First published on September 19, 2022 / 1:53 PM

