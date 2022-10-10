Florida drivers see gas price uptick at the pump

MIAMI - After weeks of decline, Florida drivers are seeing some bad news at the pump.

Gas prices took an unexpected turn higher last week.

After sinking to a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, the state average shot up 16 cents per gallon over the course of four days, in what became the largest weekly increase since June.

"The jump at the pump came as a surprise, as this time a week ago, it appeared that the state's gas tax holiday would pressure prices lower," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs."

As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the month long 25 cent sales tax holiday that began on October 1st.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon. That's 7 cents more than the average price last Sunday and closer to what drivers paid on October 1st ($3.38) than on October 2nd ($3.26).

While we're paying more, our prices are still a lot better than the national average of $3.92 a gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36), Miami ($3.36)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Pensacola ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.33 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $50 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)