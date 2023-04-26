Florida Department of Health warns about virus spread by mosquitos

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Health is warning people about a dangerous disease that was found in the Tampa Bay Area.

The illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis is spread by mosquitos.

"This virus is present in our community at this moment," said Lydia George with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County.

It's an illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and the Florida Department of Health says it was recently found in two horses in Polk County.

"What happens is in rare cases, those mosquitos that feed only on birds and transmit to infected birds, those mosquitos that do feed on humans and other mammals will get the infection," said George.

Lydia George with the Department of Health in Polk County says the virus is rare for humans, but there are some symptoms you should look out for.

"Mild flu like symptoms, ranging from a headache to a sore throat," said George.

But it's possible for those symptoms to get worse.

"In severe cases, if the infection affects the central nervous system, then those mild flu like symptoms can progress to seizures, coma and in some rare cases even death," said George.

She says while it is rare to get, people need to take precautions.

"If you are in your home, around your home, there is standing water, drain that because that is a breeding ground for mosquitos to lay their eggs. So buckets, pool covers, anywhere where rain water or sprinkler water has accumulated," she said.

She says it's very important this summer to protect yourself from any mosquitos.

"Obviously wear repellant on your bare skin if it's going to be exposed to the outdoors or to the environment," she said.