First Trump co-defendant surrenders, according to Fulton County Jail records

Trump investigations / Co-defendant Scott Hall in jail Trump investigations / Co-defendant Scott Hall in jail 00:54

(CNN) — Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants, has turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail, according to the jail's online database.

Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.

Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants, has turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail. Georgia Senate

Hall is facing seven charges, including the racketeering count that's central to Willis' prosecution, as well as several charges stemming from the Coffee County allegations.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment accuses Hall of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021.

Hall was given an inmate identification number on Tuesday and is currently detained, according to court records. On Monday, Hall signed a bond agreement with Willis and is expected to be released after he is processed at the jail.

Hall spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County election office when voting systems were breached in January 2021. The breach was connected to efforts by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists to find voter fraud. Hall was captured on surveillance video at the office, on the day of the breach. He testified before the grand jury in the Fulton County case and acknowledged that he gained access to a voting machine.