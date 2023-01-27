First Responders prepare safety plans for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - First responders are gearing up for a busy Gasparilla weekend!

Emergency teams all over the tampa bay area are getting their last minute preparations done to make sure everyone stays safe.

"We are encouraging anyone if they see something, say something," said Emily Denny with Tampa Police Dispatch.

"The most important thing for us it to just kind of have everybody's back. That's the best thing that we can do," said Denny.

The Tampa Police Department has several agencies getting ready, from the motor team to the dive team.

"Before the parade, we actually go up and down the parade route and we look for certain things at Gasparilla. Just something as far as answering questions and mingling with the crowd and saying hi to telling folks you cant be doing that out here," said Roy Paz with the Tampa Police Department.

"Should a dive emergency take place, divers will be stationed on various vessels and we will all eventually meet up somewhere and discuss an ops plan if you will," said Christopher Audet with the Tampa Police Dive Team.

Christopher Audet is part of the dive team, and is advising everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

"If someone ends up drowning due to intoxication an accident or something to that affect, we will set up a perimeter and conduct a dive operation and recovery," said Audet.

Another group getting ready is the emergency dispatch.

"It's the busiest day of the year every year for us," said Denny.

They have officers on the ground who will be calling to report any issues and one of their biggest issues they seeing during Gasparilla is parents and kids being separated.

"We are encouraging parents to take pictures of their children they day of the event so we know what they are wearing and what they look like," said Denny.

The Tactical Dispatch Supervisor, Emily Denny, says her team is prepared to keep you safe.

"We try to talk about anything that could and can go wrong," said Denny