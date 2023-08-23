First-Aid expert discusses warm waters and lowering risk for bacterial infection

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - As the Gulf of Mexico continues to see a record high in water temperatures, Florida health officials have issued health advisories for bay area beaches. Officials and experts are urging the public to know the facts before considering a beach trip this weekend as high water temps also foster a conducive environment for potentially hazardous bacteria and viruses.

Recently, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for two different beaches in Tampa. Water samples taken at Ben T. Davis and Picnic Island beaches revealed high levels of bacteria, specifically Enterococci.

"Higher temperatures in waterways, whether it's the ocean, bays or lakes, increases the opportunity for pathogens and microbial to not only grow, but flourish." said CEO of DrySee, Brad Greer.

Health officials say the bacteria could pose a potential risk so swimming is not recommended during those times.

First-aid expert Brad Greer talks about what Florida beachgoers can do to lower their risk for a bacterial infection.

"They never go into the ocean or any waterway with an open wound," said Greer. "Don't shave before going into the ocean or even a local lake because shaving - male or female - produces micro cuts." He says this creates an entry point for pathogens or viruses that could cause infection. He's even developed the first liquid-indicating bandage around the issue which he demonstrates in the video. "We were created as a result of a nurse who came to us with a problem which was a chemo port. Patients couldn't shower for one week, two weeks. You don't want it contaminated with outside water or other pathogens."

Health officials have since taken more samples.