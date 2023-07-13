Fentanyl arrests in Hillsborough County increased 1,300 percent in last 5 years

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local law enforcement is warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

Officers say there's been a dramatic rise in fentanyl related arrests over the last five years.

"Fentanyl has blown up in our area, we have had an influx of clients coming in," said Kelly Lajb who works with Footprints Beachside Recovery.

Lajb works with Footprints Beachside Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Treasure Island...and she says the fentanyl epidemic has gotten worse recently.

"It doesn't discriminate against what your job is, gender, how high you are in society, it can affect everyone," said Lajb.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office, Tampa Police Department and the State Attorney's Office issued a warning about a rise in fentanyl.

Officials say the number of fentanyl related arrests in Hillsborough County has increased 1,300% over the last five years.

"Just me, personally I have gone to four funerals in the last year from fentanyl overdoses. It's horrific," said Lajb.

Lajb says fentanyl is being laced with other drugs.

"People are buying Xanax and they take it and then the next day, they don't have a next day, they don't wake up and its tragic," said Lajb.

She suggest people only get medicated drugs from their doctor.

"Dealers make more money off of it, these people who sell you drugs don't care about how you are, they want to make money," said Lajb.

Law enforcement are asking the public to notify them when they see any illegal use of this drug.

"The risk of death is so high that when the person passes away it is horrific, and it is a surprise," she said.