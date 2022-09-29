Feeding Tampa Bay prepares Hurricane Ian relief effort

TAMPA, Fla. (TAMPA BAY NOW) -- As clean up efforts commence in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to bring food, water and other resources to the hardest hit areas of the surrounding 10 counties.

Before the storm, Feeding Tampa Bay prepared by gathering resources from in-state and out-of-state. They are now poised for action and distributions will begin Friday, September 30.

In addition, FTB is coordinating with the other Florida Food Banks to bring resources to areas such as Lee County and the surrounding areas who have been dramatically impacted. Along with food, they would expect to provide personnel and trucks to support the effort.

If you are in need of food or would like to help in recovery efforts, please visit Feeding Tampa Bay's website for latest information.