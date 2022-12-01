Feeding Tampa Bay partners with Kellogg's to provide nutritious meals

TAMPA, Fla. - Many of Feeding Tampa Bay's memories are created around a holiday table; make this holiday season a little brighter by providing a meal to those in need.

Everyone needs to have the opportunity to make memories with family and friends around the dinner table. There are, however, so many people who have to go without. Throughout this holiday season, you can contribute to spreading cheer and good health by donating food to schoolchildren, families and seniors.

Feeding Tampa Bay is partnering with Kellogg's in providing meals. A donation of $50 can provide the whole entree for a holiday meal, while $5 to $15 is enough food for one to two large sides and a dessert.

Each year, Feeding Tampa Bay provides millions of meals to families in need across 10 counties within the Tampa Bay area. Last year over 95 million meals were served.

Volunteers can also contribute to Feeding Tampa Bay's efforts to feed families in need. Giving your time directly impacts the livelihood of neighbors. Every volunteer opportunity can impact the community directly, whether helping sort non-perishable goods in the warehouse or serve meals and groceries.

A hungry-free Tampa Bay by 2025 is the goal of Feeding Tampa Bay. With community support and consistent action, Feeding Tampa Bay can increase access to food and effectively end hunger.

Take part in the movement and help create change by bringing food to those in need and using your voice to get family and friends involved in Feed the Season by sharing the flyer in an office or digital bulletin board, or on social media, using @FeedtheSeason and tagging @feedingtampabay!

For more information visit feedingtampabay.org to make memories and have a lasting impact on the community.