Feeding Tampa Bay Opens New Facility

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Feeding Tampa Bay is breaking ground on its new facility!

The organization, which provides food to people in need, is opening a new building to take in more food and to help more people.

The new facility is going to be massive, covering 215,000 square feet, and leaders with Feeding Tampa Bay say it's going to help them distribute many more meals to families.

"We're going to move from 95 million meals to 150 million meals because we know that's what it will take to end hunger in our community and to make sure everybody in need of a meal knows where to go to get one," said Matt Spence with Feeding Tampa Bay.

"A brand new $60 million facility that will be the largest social services project in Tampa Bay's history," he said.

Soon feeding Tampa Bay's new facility will be up and running.

"We've been saying for a number of years that we are going to be hunger free by 2025. This location is going to make the difference," said Shannon Oliviero with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Organization leaders say the old facility just couldn't hold the amount of food they need to feed the community.

"There's just no room, we're already shoulder to shoulder," said Spence.

It's become a bigger issue over the last few years.

"We saw a real spike in the demand in the beginning COVID and it kind of leveled off for a while and then inflation brought another spike, so we know the hits keep on coming for the people that we serve," said Spence.

The new 215,000 square foot building will have a restaurant, a food market, and an area for other help.

"Whether it's connection with healthcare or housing, or other transportation or some other need, we will have all of that together in one place," said Spence.

Feeding Tampa Bay leaders say they have raised $54 million in donations for the new building, and they say once it's open, it will make a huge difference for thousands of families.

"There's plenty of food out there. We just need a place to put it. This new location is going to make it to where we don't say no to anything and we can provide for everyone," said Oliviero.

Organization leaders say the building will be fully operational and open to the public in Spring of 2024.