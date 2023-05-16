FDOT plans to open first wildlife overpass in the state

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Transportation is putting wildlife protection in the spotlight.

Transportation officials are planning to build a wildlife overpass, that would go over I-4 and would only be open to animals!

I-4 is a very busy road in Florida, and not only is it busy for drivers, it's busy for animals too.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the new wildlife overpass would help protect animals and allow them to travel to other parts of Florida.

"It's heart wrenching when you see the animal, the mom, the kitten, the adult male, getting run over, it really is heart wrenching," said William Freund with an organization called fStop Foundation.

For decades, I-4 has been a very busy main road in Florida.

"Panthers don't see roads like we see roads. For them it's just another part of their territory. They are just going to cross. They are not used to something coming at them at 60 or 80 miles per hour," said Freund.

Freund works to help conserve the environment and protect animals. He says main interstates like I-4 are dangerous to wildlife.

"It's impassable any time of day or night. It's a death sentence," said Freund.

The interstate, which cuts through the middle of the state has also kept animals in separate areas for decades.

"The animals to the north and side of I-4 have really been cut off from each other for 40 or 50 years," said Nicole Monies with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Now the Florida Department of Transportation is trying to make a change, officials are planning to build the state's first wildlife overpass.

"Will connect the Green Swamp to the North and Saddle Creek Tenoroc Management Area to the south," said Monies.

Monies says the wildlife overpass will be over 40 feet wide and will be designed with natural terrain like grass and trees.

She says deer and smaller animals naturally see I-4 and are scared to cross, so the overpass will create a safe and easy way to travel.

"We anticipate the black bear and the Florida panther to utilize it," said Monies.

She says it also provides benefits aside from safety.

"It opens up the accessibility for additional resources such as food, it allows them to expand their home range," said Monies.

"We can thrive with this wildlife. We can build the road if it's done in the right way," said Freund.

Construction on the wildlife overpass is scheduled to begin May 2024.