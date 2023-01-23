FDOT plans public meetings before I-275, I-4 interchange construction

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you for input on a construction project involving the I-275, I-4 interchange.

The department is working to alleviate traffic issues in that area, but some people are against the proposed project plan.

"Anyone who drives I-275, people unfortunately dread it in the mornings and evenings. It's very, very congested and we unfortunately have a lot of crashes," said Kris Carson with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Carson says the interchange at I-275 and I-4 has been a mess for a while.

"We have major construction that's going to start this Summer, Summer 2023, and essentially we are going to do a safety and operational improvement to I-275," said Carson.

She says roughly 1,000 crashes occur each year along the interchange, which is why the Florida Department of Transportation is working to make changes.

The current project plan includes constructing a new two lane flyover bridge to the inside of the interchange, the existing one lane flyover will give drivers access to Ybor City. The plan also includes creating an additional auxiliary lane along Eastbound I-4 in between I-275 and the Selmon Expressway exit.

"Hopefully with this project we are going to reduce the crashes by almost half," said Carson.

But member of the Tampa Heights Civic Association, Rick Fernandez, says any expansion or construction is a bad idea.

"All we are going to get is more cars, more traffic and congestion will return again. So we will end up with the same problem, just a bigger one, just a few years down the road," said Fernandez.

He lives right next to the interchange and says when there's a lot of traffic, many drivers will end up getting off the interstate, impacting local neighborhoods.

"And all the things that traffic brings, the noise, the pollution, air and water pollution that follows is undeniable," said Fernandez.

Instead of more construction, he wants alternative transportation options.

"Increase transit. Buses, light rail, commuter rail, micro-mobility," said Fernandez.

Carson says the department of transportaiton is holding a series of community meetings over the next month to make sure residents are satisfied with the project plan.

"We want their input, we want to know what the community thinks out there. There's a right of way out there. What do they want to see in this community," said Carson.