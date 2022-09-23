FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny

Woman, children found safe after possible abduction, FBI investigating Woman, children found safe after possible abduction, FBI investigating 01:57

MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home.

Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there.

"They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison.

Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children getting into a white SUV.

"It was about six people involved. I have no idea why they would target us. They wanted something," said Ison.

Miami-Dade police said officers were sent to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place on Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a possible abduction.

A massive police presence took part in the search.

"I was just hoping the kids were safe and everybody else was safe too," said Ison.

Around 9 p.m., the children and nanny were found safe about two miles from the house.

Ison said he was very happy that everyone was alright because the situation could have ended a lot worse.

"It's really scary. Hopefully, they catch whoever it was," he said.

The FBI, which took over the case, is keeping tight-lipped about what happened and why saying they don't want to comment on an active investigation.

Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child.