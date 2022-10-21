Florida Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade reopens after woman killed during single-vehicle crash

Fatal wreck closes Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade Fatal wreck closes Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade 00:43

MIAMI -- A woman was killed early Friday when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting officials to close all southbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.

Lanes reopened after being shut down for over four hours but there were significant delays.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in an email statement that the crash occurred at 2:15 a.m. near Mile Marker 2/SW 312th Street.

The FHP said the left side of the woman's white 2013 Buick collided first into a concrete barrier before the impact of the crash knocked the vehicle into a right guardrail.

Investigators said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and struck the steering wheel during the crash.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene while a man sitting in the front seat received minor injuries, officials said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene but it was not known when the freeway lanes would reopen.

Motorists were being detoured to US Highway 1 while the lanes were shut down.