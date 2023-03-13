Family: Many questions, no answers after autopsy of activist killed at police site

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) -- The family of an activist killed by police at the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site in southeast Atlanta said an independent autopsy left lots of questions and no answers.

"I deserve answers," said Belkis Teran at a news conference in Decatur on Monday afternoon.

She is the mother of activist Manuel Paez Teran, who also was known as Tortuguita. Teran was shot and killed at the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site nearly two months ago.

"The GBI has repeatedly declined to meet with us, talk to us, or resent any evidence to us," said family attorney Jeff Filipovits. "They have also prevented the release of any information by the city of Atlanta."

Family members of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán embrace during a press conference, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. A press conference was held to give additional autopsy findings in Terán's death. Alex Slitz / AP

Atlanta Police released limited recordings from the scene of the initial incident. Attorneys are now suing the city, demanding that all recordings be released. In addition, they are demanding transparency from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"What we want is simple," said attorney Brian Spears. "GBI, meet with the family and release the investigative report."

An independent autopsy of Teran shows they suffered 14 gunshot wounds from different guns. Attorneys have said it still does not provide enough answers.

"Manuel was looking death in the face, hands raise when killed," Spears said. "The wounds to the legs are consistent with Manuel having been shot while they were sitting down cross-legged."

As of Monday afternoon, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office had not released its autopsy report in the case.

"The GBI, as we've already discussed, had no problem releasing selected videos, even from the arrests last week -- on March 5th," said attorney Wingo Smith.

That was the day that police arrested nearly two dozen protesters at the site, charging them with domestic terrorism, and denying them bond. Last week, protests continued with hundreds of people demanding the release of those arrested, and for the city of Atlanta to stop construction of the training center.

Family members are calling this a nightmare they cannot wake up from, and they are demanding answers to bring some closure and justice to the case.

The GBI provided no immediate comment. Previously, they have indicated that they would decline to release information, to protect the integrity of the investigation. Atlanta Police officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.