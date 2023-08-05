Family Law - 'Wicked games'

SPARKS - Separated from her kids, Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") throws herself into helping Jessie, a woman who claims that her ex-husband is criminally harassing her. But she and Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") begin to suspect their client is doing it all to herself. Meanwhile, Daniel is smitten with an older woman, until he discovers she's a former acquaintance of Harry's (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias"). And sparks fly when Jessie's case throws Abby into the path of Aidan (guest star Spencer Lord, "Riverdale"), a handsome – and younger – firefighter. The episode was written by Ken Craw and directed by Gail Harvey (#206). Original airdate 8/11/2023.