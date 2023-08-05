Watch CBS News
Features

Family Law - 'Wicked games'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPARKS - Separated from her kids, Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") throws herself into helping Jessie, a woman who claims that her ex-husband is criminally harassing her. But she and Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") begin to suspect their client is doing it all to herself. Meanwhile, Daniel is smitten with an older woman, until he discovers she's a former acquaintance of Harry's (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias"). And sparks fly when Jessie's case throws Abby into the path of Aidan (guest star Spencer Lord, "Riverdale"), a handsome – and younger – firefighter. The episode was written by Ken Craw and directed by Gail Harvey (#206).  Original airdate 8/11/2023.    

First published on August 5, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.