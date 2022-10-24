Family Law - 'Until death do us part'

TRUE MOTIVATIONS – Abigail (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) represent Ira (Brian Markinson), who wants his wife Helen (Glynis Davies) moved from a care home that he claims is worsening her Alzheimer's. But because his daughter doesn't want Helen moved and holds power of attorney, Ira must challenge her in court. The more the lawyers witness, the more they wonder about Ira's true motivations. The case, and his own family, make Daniel start to question his commitment to Danielle (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, Lucy (Genelle Williams) tries to maintain a sliver of sanity when her in-laws stay over. And Harry (Victor Garber) forces Abigail to represent him in a (deeply embarrassing) personal injury case. Lauren Holly also stars. The episode was written by Damon Vignale and directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers (#105). Original airdate 10/30/2022.