Family Law - 'Truthiness'

BEST LAID PLANS – Abigail (Jewel Staite) is in over her head when she agrees to defend her friend Elaine, who turns out to be an anti-vaxxer. Elaine's ex-husband refuses to allow their daughter to fly to Germany without first being vaccinated. As Abigail finds a way to challenge this (perfectly reasonable) request, she wonders if her loyalty to a friend is putting Elaine's daughter at risk. Even worse, Daniel (Zach Smadu) is no help on the case. He is still bitter that Harry (Victor Garber) rejected his partnership proposal and has completely checked out. Meanwhile, Nico (guest star Brenden Sunderland) gets suspended for forgery, forcing Abby and Frank (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician") to reconsider their parenting plan, and Lucy (Genelle Williams) considers confessing to Maggie (guest star Ali Liebert, "One Of Us Is Lying") about her affair. Lauren Holly also stars. The episode was written by Sonja Bennett & Ken Craw and directed by Mathias Herndl (#108). Original airdate 11/27/2022.