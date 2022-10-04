Families in Fort Myers search for loved ones and belongings among destruction

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Families in Fort Myers are trying to get back to their homes to see how bad the damage is following Hurricane Ian... and to see if their homes are even still there.

"It was like an F-2 tornado that lasted for about seven hours and then topped it off with a flood," said Major Carlyle Gargis with the Salvation Army in Fort Myers.

Right now everything in Fort Myers is a waiting game.

"The hard part is certainly the no contact when you don't have a phone to use, and all the speculation and anxiety that goes on with that," said Fort Myers resident, Jenni Munch.

"A lot of things that mean a lot to us are under water and and wont be salvaged so it's tough," said Major Gargis.

People's homes all along Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel island are still underwater from Hurricane Ian and many people are trying to check on their belongings, but can't until local officials deem the area safe.

"Just that it's been the livelihood of our family for almost 60 years," said Munch.

Munch and her family own a mobile home park on Sanibel Island and she says she hasn't been able to check on it since Monday.

"Our park office when you check in is pretty much done and I don't have much word on the other structures," said Munch.

Shane Bodkins also has a friend that owns a business along the beach.

"It looks like a beach. The aerial view is all sand, so everything is gone," said Bodkins.

But more urgent than their homes and belongings, many are still waiting to hear if loved ones are alive.

"Cell phone service is really bad, and we are hoping that's the case. We've actually tried to get to their houses, to check on them. We've had people go out and we haven't been able to get to them because the water is too deep," said Major Gargis.

Rescue crews are searching all the beaches for people who may be trapped in their homes, and for those who didn't make it through the storm.

"We're going to believe that they are going to be ok," said Major Gargis.

The Salvation Army is collecting monetary donations so they can buy toiletries, water and food for those effected.