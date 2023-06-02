Experts reference hurricane Ian's impact, urge early preparedness for hurricane season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - You may have noticed more frequent rainy days across the bay area. Today kicks off the official first day of hurricane season and experts say that now is the time to make a plan to protect your loved ones. Officials here in the bay area are warning families to get prepared now to avoid the potential long lasting impacts that we're still seeing in southwest Florida post hurricane Ian.

"Last hurricane season, hurricane Ian became the third costliest weather disaster on record in the U.S and the deadliest to strike the state of Florida since 1935," said Jess McCracken with Pinellas County Emergency Management. "We saw with hurricane Ian that time is the one resource that you cannot get more of."

The best way to protect yourself and your property during Florida's hurricane season is to know as much as possible about how to prepare.

"We always ask three things: Know your risks, make a plan, and stay informed," said Joe Borries, Response and Recovery Manager for Pinellas County. The county's Emergency Management team came up with an easily accessible detailed list of basic emergency supplies. "We should be planning for our home, our family, and our pets for seven days of time alone or at home while we're waiting of the resources to muster or be able to get out into the community and help." He says it's also important to remember supplies for unique needs. "Babies, extra diapers, the medicines you may need, some snacks for you kids and maybe some non-electronic games."

Perhaps most importantly, Treasure Island Fire Chief Tripp Barrs says, is to avoid waiting until the last minute to make the decision to evacuate.

"I know it is tempting to wait, 'let's see if it jogs left or right and is not so bad', but if you're in an evacuation zone and you're ordered to evacuate, truly your life depends on it," said Chief Barrs. "We saw this down in southwest Florida with Ian. We went and saw Sanibel Island a couple of weeks ago. They're still recovering and will be for a long time."

The University of South Florida will host a town hall which focuses on disaster preparedness and recovery efforts in vulnerable neighborhoods. The town hall will be held June 10th. Click here for more info.

Click here for information on mobiles homes, businesses, or faith-based communities.