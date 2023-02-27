Experts highlight ongoing supply chain issues amid Ukrainian war anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Friday marked the one year anniversary of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its effects are being felt in various sectors like agriculture and the supply chain. Here in Tampa Bay, experts are weighing in on what to expect in 2023 with regard to inflation and supply and demand.

Ukraine and Russia combined are referred to as the silo of the world for their abundance in crop production like wheat, barley, and sunflower oil - products widely used in the food industry. But the war in Ukraine has disrupted the country's agricultural supply chains, making it difficult for farmers to get their produce to market.

"Grocery prices are rising, food prices are rising," said Seckin Ozkul, Ph.D., Director of the Supply Chain Innovation Lab at USF in Tampa. "Any supply chain that is in need of these type of products is going to be feeling the heat of this war."

With a strain on access to supplies, a spike in demand has caused prices to fluctuate.

"And unfortunately we're feeling the impacts of it in Tampa Bay as the grocery prices are rising. Eggs, they're up about 138%. Margarine, butter products, they're up about 44%. Meat products, up about 35 or so percent and we're also having some issues with vegetables and fresh fruit."

The situation has been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting global trade and transporting goods from Ukraine. Add to this the issue labor shortages across Florida's farmland.

"Roughly, for every acre, you need one person. So, on average in industry, about 25% of the fields go unpicked each year because of labor shortages," said Dr. Joseph McGee, Crop Harvest expert

The region is heavily reliant on these imports due to tourism and population increases. Experts say that the situation in Ukraine is likely to continue to affect the global supply chain and lead to increased food prices. But supply chain expert doctor Ozkul says 2023 is looking up.

Efforts are being made to address these issues, with governments and organizations working to find ways to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce trade barriers.

"What we are predicting is the first half of 2023 is going to be, hopefully, more recovery and the second half hopefully, we'll have a full stable supply chain," said Dr. Ozkul.