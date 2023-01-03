Environmental groups speak out amid New Year firework cleanup

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Tampa Bay environmental groups are speaking out after recent New Year's celebrations left beaches covered in trash.

"Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach was started about 3..4 years ago. Um… myself and a friend were just kind of sick and tired of seeing trash on the beach," said Carrie Auerbach who serves as Beach Ambassador for Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach. "We do scheduled cleanups after holidays and the biggest one we have is New Year's Day and Fourth of July… They're a mess."

A piece at a time. It's all you can do, Auerbach says, when you're dealing with millions of pieces of firework debris on a beach. But it's how she and others with treasure island adopt-a-beach spent their new year.

"See… and that's plastic… more over here. It's crazy right," she said pointing to plastic pieces of trash on the sand. "Yea, little plastic pieces. It's really a shame," she continued on to another spot. "Here.. here's some more. They go out here on these big areas and put the fireworks out there and then light them up and come back and watch and I would say 8 out of 10 times they don't go back out and pick up the trash that's left behind."

But with each public cleanup and social media post, she's hopeful her team eventually won't have anything left to pick up as people catch on to the mission.

"People buy those big boxes that are full of fireworks and they're actually like sticks of dynamite. It scares of the heck out of the birds. The remnants… fish will eat them and it's toxic. It's absolutely toxic and it's a shame. This is a perfect area for blowing up your fireworks because its wide open," she explained, pointing to a large open area on the beach. "I get it. But when you come out here and see all the remnants… Eighty percent of the trash that's out here on land ends up in the water."