Chase Elliott rolls to 5th victory at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WUPA) -- A last-lap push from Erik Jones sends Chase Elliott into the lead and to victory lane Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The Dawsonville, Georgia native and Cup Series regular-season points champion won for the fifth time in 2022. Elliott held off Playoff rival Ryan Blaney and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

I thought we got some pretty decent stage points during the day," said Elliott. "When we took the green for the restart, I thought my opportunity to win was to get up into the top lane. It was certainly a risky move, but I thought that we had accumulated a decent number of stage points throughout the day, so it made me feel a little better about moving up there and trying to give myself a shot to win. He gave me a great shove for that lap and a half and I was far enough ahead to hold Ryan off at the line."

NASCAR racer Chase Elliott of Dawsonville, Ga., celebrates after his win at Talledega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Solomon Crenshaw, Jr.

Racing at Talladega usually features a big crash in the late stages of a race. It usually sets up the finish to the race with fewer cars left in the competition. It was not the case on this day. The big crash never happened and gas mileage became a concern. Instead, the final lap shootout was set up when Daniel Hemric's No 16 car stalled on pit road bringing out a caution and setting the stage for a green-white-checkered finish.

It was Chase Elliott's second win at Talladega and his eighteenth career Cup Series win. Blaney finished second followed by Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin to complete the top 5. Next week will be a playoff elimination race as the Round of 12 ends with the Roval 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.